Ishpeming Armory hosts craft show

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Armory is hosting its annual craft show this weekend.

On Friday it started at 5:00 p.m. and went until 8:00 p.m. On Saturday it will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Local crafters are selling a wide variety of knitted, crocheted, and wood-carved items. Some are also selling baked goods.

Liz Waters, Ishpeming Craft Show Organizer, explained why she started the event.

“I have been making and selling my own crafts since I’ve been 12 years old,” Waters said. “And I thought there’s a lot of housewives that also do and have a lot of talent and make a lot of things that could make some extra money.”

In addition, there is a raffle for handmade crafts. Some of the proceeds from the raffle will go to the National Guard.

