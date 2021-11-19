Advertisement

DCHS offers free Thanksgiving community meal

The system has offered the program for over a decade
Curbside pick-up will be available outside the main lobby
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare System is extending the registration for its annual Thanksgiving community meal.

For over a decade, DCHS has been providing free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Last year, over 400 meals were given out. Right now, over 300 people have signed up. The meal is traditionally offered in person, but COVID-19 forced the hospital to find an alternative.

To align with CDC guidelines, the hospital will offer delivery and curbside pick-up options. The meal is homemade from the dietary department.

“It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, we do also offer a slice of pumpkin pie and a dinner roll,” said Joe Rizzo, DCHS Public Relations Director.

Registration has been extended to include Monday. You can call (906) 776-5320 on Monday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. CT to reserve your free meal. The meal will be delivered or available for pick-up on Wednesday, November 24.

