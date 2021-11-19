Bringing awareness to Lung Cancer Prevention Month

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - During the month of November, the UP Health System is reminding you how to prevent lung cancer.

Dr. Santosh Gowda, an oncologist, says the best way to prevent this cancer is to not smoke. He added that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. He says there are screenings you can have to prevent cancer.

