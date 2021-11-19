Bjorklund’s 29 points help NMU dash past Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on The University of Minnesota-Crookston in another non-conference matchup.The Wildcats beat the Golden Eagles, 85-69, in a well fought game.

STAT LEADERS Senior Max Bjorklund led the game in points, with 29, shooting just under 50 percent from the field. Bjorklund was a perfect six for six from the charity stripe, over the course of the game. Graduate transfer John Kerr led the game in rebounds and was second on the Wildcats in points with eight and 16. Kerr also shot 77 percent from the field and tallied eight total rebounds, the most in the game.Freshman Brian Parzych led the game in assists with eight over 40 minutes of play.

FIRST HALF The Wildcats got off to a hot start, getting up 15-8 with 11:03 left in the first half.NMU would go on to lead the game for 15:19 of the first half, whilst amassing a field goal percentage of 45.9 percent. The ‘Cats led the half in free throw percentage, going nine for 10 from the charity stripe. Two Wildcats found themselves with double-digit points in the first half, Kerr and Bjorklund, with 11 and 10 respectively. Northern found themselves up, 45-27, against the Golden Eagles going into the half.

SECOND HALF Bjorklund helped the ‘Cats build their lead early in the second half, by amassing seven of the first 11 points put up.NMU continued to dominate the game at the free throw line with an 85 percent average from the foul line. The Wildcats led the half in three point percentage and three pointers made with, 50 percent and seven, respectively. Nick Wagner hit a three pointer with 6:47 left in the half, to give Northern their biggest lead of the game, 25 points.The Wildcats won the game, 86-69, against the Golden Eagles.

UP NEXT The Wildcats are now 2-1 on the season while Minnesota-Crookston drops to 2-1. The ‘Cats return home to Marquette, Mich. to take on Concordia Wisconsin at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Berry Events Center.

