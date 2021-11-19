Aerospace tech startup in Marquette wanting to expand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The company Kall Morris Inc. recently won $10,000 from a virtual pitch event.

Funds from the event are going towards their goal of eliminating space debris.

The current projects they are working on that will eliminate debris and also collect it are called LAELAPS MKI, TUMBLEYE, and REACCH.

They also have plans to create new job opportunities in Marquette.

Troy Morris, KMI Director of Operation, explains more about the possible job openings,

“There will be, as things continue to succeed, a growth of both the highly technical skills that we’ll need for rocket telemetries, communications, but also employment for a variety of positions because we do want to have a physical office here. This is where we want to be and this is where we want to be with out people.”

KMI was founded in 2019 by Adam Kall, Austin Morris and Troy Morris, who met as students while attending Northern Michigan University.

