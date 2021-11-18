Advertisement

Whitmer proposes $300M in water funding for communities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing $300 million in water spending to help local utilities sample for lead, plan for pipe replacement and connect users of contaminated wells to the municipal supply.

The governor said Thursday the funding would expand her $500 million MI Clean Water Plan, some of which has been authorized since it was unveiled more than a year ago. The new funds, which would come from U.S. pandemic relief dollars, would need approval from the Republican-led Legislature.

She says there’s a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to use the federal dollars to “make lasting investments in our water infrastructure.”

