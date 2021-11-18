Volunteers help COVID-19 survivor keep holiday lighting tradition, support food bank

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man who survived a crippling battle with COVID-19 is keeping the annual tradition of a massive holiday light display to raise money for charity.

This year, his community is there to help light up the season.

Bob Coffey led the group of volunteers as they set up thousands of Christmas lights in Dale Marks’ yard in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines.

“It makes me feel good that we can do it for him, but it makes me feel sad that he’s in that condition,” Coffey said.

Many of the volunteers helping Marks didn’t even know him but felt driven to help when they heard his story.

Perched on his front stoop, Marks helped direct the crew. This is the first year he’s had to watch from the sidelines.

“He got COVID and it just didn’t go away,” said his wife, Julie Marks. “The side effects were horrendous.”

She watched her healthy husband deteriorate in front of her eyes. She said COVID-19 caused two strokes and a heart attack.

“I laid in the hospital for 28 days not knowing if, basically, if I was going to survive,” Dale Marks said. “I knew that I need to carry on if I at all could, if at all possible.”

He’s determined to light up his yard again this year to raise money for the Food Bank of Iowa.

It’s a neighborhood tradition that draws thousands of people.

“We made over 28,000 meals in cash for the food bank last year,” Dale Marks said.

The lights officially turn on Dec. 4, and then there are several scheduled days when people can drive by and make donations.

“Ten dollars will feed an Iowan for a week,” said Annette Hacker with the Food Bank of Iowa. “Five dollars will put food tucked in an elementary school child’s backpack.”

As cars roll by this year, Dale Marks will have to watch from inside. Even from a distance, the joy of helping others sparks a light inside of him.

“He knows it’s a blessing,” Julie Marks said. “This is the time of blessings and thankfulness, so we are going forward and we’re going to raise as much money for the food bank as we can.”

