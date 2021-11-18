UP public art leader dies

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman who organized several public art projects in Upper Michigan has died.

According to her obituary, Mary Wright died Monday at Bayside Village in L’Anse, where she had been a resident since 2019. She was 80 years old.

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University says for more than three decades, Wright initiated a series of public art projects that helped U.P. communities connect meaningfully with their past.

Wright received the Governor’s Arts Award in 1999. One of her largest projects was “Finn Fest USA” which celebrates Finnish culture. In 1996, over 3,000 painted chairs and seating of all kinds were displayed in and around the Superior Dome in Marquette under her direction.

She promoted chairs of all sizes and styles being painted by individuals in the traditional Finnish blue and white colors by offering work bees in many U.P. communities. Other projects included; Story Lines – Yoopera!, where family photos and stories were displayed on a cloth banner and hung on a clothesline, Heritage Poles displaying photos and stories lined the bike path in Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor for their Sesquicentennial Celebration, Grandma Doors, Decorative shovels lining M-28, Mitten Project in the Copper Country and lastly the Sunflower Project to celebrate women’s suffrage.

The family suggests memorials in Wright’s honor to be directed to the funeral home to be used toward funeral expenses.

According to the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, a committee planning a series of events to celebrate Wright’s legacy is seeking help in identifying items from the various projects that are available and in displayable condition for an exhibition demonstrating her contributions to the region.

If someone has a remnant of one of Wright’s projects and is interested in being involved, please contact Daniel Truckey, director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University, at heritage@nmu.edu or 906-227-3212.

A group of organizations has formed a planning committee to create a series of events in 2023 to celebrate Wright’s legacy in the Upper Peninsula. The group is discussing what shape those events should take and is looking for community input. The exhibition featuring items from past projects Wright initiated is one idea.

