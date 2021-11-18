Advertisement

Smarty’s Saloon to put on Friends Helping Friends Thanksgiving Dinner

The event is set to take place at the Negaunee Eagles Club on Thanksgiving Day.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for somewhere to feast on Thanksgiving you’re in luck.

Smarty’s Saloon is putting on its second annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving dinner. The event takes place on November 25 from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Negaunee Eagles Club. Turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and desserts will be served at the event.

Event Coordinator Dawn Lambert says all are welcome to dine. “There’s no income base, there’s nothing it’s just open to everyone in the community,” she said.

“Even if it’s just a ma and pa, why cook a meal just for the two of you, come on down and eat with us, we’ll do the dishes,” Scott Soeltner, owner, Smarty’s Saloon, said. “Nobody should be home alone for the holidays.”

The dinner is dine-in only, no delivery available.

