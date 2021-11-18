Silver Creek Thrift announces 'Thanks-Gifting’ event

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Silver Creek Thrift store will be holding their “Thanks-Gifting” event.

It will start at 10am and run until 4pm. All who need help during the holiday’s are welcome.

Shoppers can find gifts and give back what they can afford, donations can range from $5-$50.

Silver Creek’s goal is to make sure no one goes without the opportunity to find what they need during the holiday season.

Kristina Mutersbaugh, Silver Creek Thrift Director, explains why they do the event:

“We want to let our community know that we love them, we appreciate them, and we just want everybody to feel good this season.”

Mutersbaugh says, “it’s coming up on holiday season and a lot of times, people struggle with that and we really want them to enjoy it.”

Silver Creek accepts donations year round, for more information you can contact them at (906) 273-2473.

