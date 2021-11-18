Results Broadcasting partners with TV6 Canathon again this year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Results Broadcasting is pushing for non-perishable food donations for this year’s TV6 Canathon.

You hear its team on the radio every day, and for the last 20 years, Results Broadcasting has partnered with TV6 to give back to the community. The company says efforts like the Canathon are what makes the U.P. “Someplace Special.”

“Everybody feels like family. It makes you feel good thinking you’re doing something positive for the community. We all have neighbors that are in need,” said Keith Huotari, Results Broadcasting Operations Manager, and Program Director.

Results Broadcasting is based in Iron Mountain. Cans collected will go to local food pantries. Huotari says he is able to push out content across three stations which cover most of the central U.P. and a large section of Wisconsin. The three stations are Frog Country, The Mountain, and Radio Now FM.

“We hit it pretty hard, we go on a lot. We do a lot of live shows on our stations, and we do a lot with the Canathon and will continue to get the word out,” Huotari said.

Huotari says as long as the need exists, the stations will stay involved in the TV6 Canathon.

“If we can do a little bit, just a part of what a lot of people are doing across the U.P. to make a difference, then we are going to continue doing it,” Huotari said.

With a little more than two weeks left for Canathon donations, Huotari says now is the time to get involved.

“We anticipate things are going to grow. In the last week or so of the Canathon things really heat up,” Huotari said. “People really donate and bring them in here. We’ll probably need a couple of extra boxes out in the lobby.”

Huotari says the need is year-round, but he is proud to push promotions during the season of giving. You can drop off donations at the office on West J street, off M-95. More information about TV6′s 40th annual Canathon can be found here.

