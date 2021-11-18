Regional Council of Michigan Carpenters and Millwrights trains high school counselors

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people pass by the Council of Michigan Carpenters and Millwrights building on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township every day.

According to their Regional Director Brian Kerrigan, few know what happens there. “The long-term goal is to create career opportunities for not only young men and women but people that may want to consider a hands-on skill trade as a carpenter or millwright,” Kerrigan says.

College is not an option for some high school students. To solve this, Upper Michigan high school guidance counselors joined Kerrigan this morning to learn about apprenticeship opportunities for their students.

“We want to be able to make sure that we’re talking to all of our students about the opportunities that can be available if they don’t want to end up going to a university,” Bothwell Middle School Counselor Melissa Teasley, says. There are many opportunities for those who don’t want to pursue higher education. Some of those careers include carpentry, millwrighting, welding, and electrical engineering.

“They are figuring out what is best for them and so they could end up deciding that yes a college is right for me or working right away is going to be the thing I want to do,” Teasley says. If a student is unprepared, the council strives to help their advisors get them ready for these career paths. It believes those who decide on a skilled trade can shape the future of the U.P.

“We help build Michigan, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Kerrigan said. Advisors like Teasley hope to give students more options when it’s time to graduate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.