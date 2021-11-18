Advertisement

Regional Council of Michigan Carpenters and Millwrights trains high school counselors

The council wants to give UP high school students other career options after graduation.
The council met with high school counselors to discuss careers for high schoolers
The council met with high school counselors to discuss careers for high schoolers(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people pass by the Council of Michigan Carpenters and Millwrights building on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township every day.

According to their Regional Director Brian Kerrigan, few know what happens there. “The long-term goal is to create career opportunities for not only young men and women but people that may want to consider a hands-on skill trade as a carpenter or millwright,” Kerrigan says.

College is not an option for some high school students. To solve this, Upper Michigan high school guidance counselors joined Kerrigan this morning to learn about apprenticeship opportunities for their students.

“We want to be able to make sure that we’re talking to all of our students about the opportunities that can be available if they don’t want to end up going to a university,” Bothwell Middle School Counselor Melissa Teasley, says. There are many opportunities for those who don’t want to pursue higher education. Some of those careers include carpentry, millwrighting, welding, and electrical engineering.

“They are figuring out what is best for them and so they could end up deciding that yes a college is right for me or working right away is going to be the thing I want to do,” Teasley says. If a student is unprepared, the council strives to help their advisors get them ready for these career paths. It believes those who decide on a skilled trade can shape the future of the U.P.

“We help build Michigan, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Kerrigan said. Advisors like Teasley hope to give students more options when it’s time to graduate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Latest News

Smarty's Saloon hosts its second annual Friends Helping Friends thanksgiving dinner
Smarty’s Saloon to put on Friends Helping Friends Thanksgiving Dinner
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police recover stolen vehicle from Texas on Mackinac Bridge
Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer proposes $300M in water funding for communities