New Jersey man sentenced to prison for directing vandalism of Temple Jacob in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A New Jersey man has been sentenced to prison for conspiring with white supremacists to vandalize synagogues including Temple Jacob in Hancock.

20-year-old Richard Tobin previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy against human rights in February.

On Tuesday, Tobin was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in East New Jersey District Court.

In court documents, Tobin admitted to directing members of a white supremacist group called “The Base” to vandalize synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan, by spray painting them with hate symbols on September 21, 2019.

Tobin had called the attack “Kristallnacht,” or “Night of Broken Glass,” after an attack in Germany on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, in which Nazis murdered Jewish people and burned and destroyed Jewish homes, synagogues, stores and schools.

In addition to prison, Robin has been sentenced to three years supervised release. He must also pay $7,000 in restitution. $5,500 will be given to Beth Israel Sinai synagogue in Racine, WI and $1,500 will go to Temple Jacob in Hancock.

A conspirator, Yousef Omar Barasneh, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights in federal court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, for his role in vandalizing the synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin.

