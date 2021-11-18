Advertisement

New Jersey man sentenced to prison for directing vandalism of Temple Jacob in Hancock

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A New Jersey man has been sentenced to prison for conspiring with white supremacists to vandalize synagogues including Temple Jacob in Hancock.

20-year-old Richard Tobin previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy against human rights in February.

On Tuesday, Tobin was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in East New Jersey District Court.

In court documents, Tobin admitted to directing members of a white supremacist group called “The Base” to vandalize synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan, by spray painting them with hate symbols on September 21, 2019.

Tobin had called the attack “Kristallnacht,” or “Night of Broken Glass,” after an attack in Germany on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, in which Nazis murdered Jewish people and burned and destroyed Jewish homes, synagogues, stores and schools.

In addition to prison, Robin has been sentenced to three years supervised release. He must also pay $7,000 in restitution. $5,500 will be given to Beth Israel Sinai synagogue in Racine, WI and $1,500 will go to Temple Jacob in Hancock.

A conspirator, Yousef Omar Barasneh, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights in federal court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, for his role in vandalizing the synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Latest News

The folklife award goes to Russell Dees and the Native American Student Association
Beaumier UP Heritage Center announces Folklife Award recipients
Hosted by the U.P Heritage Center
Beaumier UP Heritage Center hosts The Seventh Fire: Decolonizing Experience
Beaumier Heritage Center hosts Metis Fiddling residency in conjunction with Decolonization...
Beaumier Heritage Center hosts Metis Fiddling Residency in conjunction with current exhibit
Presque Isle Loop closed for winter season
Presque Isle Loop closed for winter season