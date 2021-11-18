Michigan State Police recover stolen vehicle from Texas on Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Grayling has been arrested for driving a stolen vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge.

Michigan State Police Troopers stopped a green Toyota Tundra that was traveling at high speeds across the Mackinac Bridge near the toll booth area Wednesday.

He was going 73mph in a 45mph zone.

After a routine check, the car came back stolen out of San Saba Texas. According to San Saba Police Department the vehicle was taken from a used car dealership in the City of San Saba.

A 32-year-old man from Grayling went into the dealership, took the vehicle for a test ride, and never returned with it.

While attempting to arrest the man, he fought troopers. They were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was lodged at the Mackinac County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing police officers, operating under the influence of drugs, and not having a valid operator license.

MSP troopers were assisted by Mackinac Co. Sheriff Department and the St. Ignace Police Department

