Michigan State earmns road win over Butler

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLUC) - Gabe Brown scored 19 points, freshman Max Christie added 18 and Michigan State beat Butler 73-52 in the Gavitt Tipoff. Michigan State jumped out to a 22-8 lead behind nine points from Christie. A 10-0 run, opened and closed by Christie, early in the second half made it 44-28 and the Spartans led by double figures the rest of the way. Marcus Bingham Jr. chipped in with 10 points and six blocks for Michigan State. Ty Groce had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Chuck Harris added 13 points for Butler.

