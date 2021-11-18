Advertisement

MDHHS panel weighs in on kid COVID vaccines

Experts say it’s time to vaccinate kids age 5-11
Kids in the UP have already been getting their first Pfizer child doses. FILE.
Kids in the UP have already been getting their first Pfizer child doses. FILE.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Many parents are deciding whether to vaccinate their younger children against COVID amid another surge in cases.

7,000 to 8,000 cases are being reported each day in Michigan.

State health experts are saying it’s time to vaccinate five to eleven-year-olds.

“I can speak from experience down in Ann Arbor where I practice that we’ve seen more patients in the hospital with covid, kids specifically,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd, a pediatric infectious diseases physician.

“[They come in] with both covid infection and then multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children or MISC within the last few months. More than we really have throughout the entire rest of the pandemic,” added Lloyd.

COVID-induced MISC is a complication that can occur weeks after a child tests positive for COVID.

For some, it can cause rashes, vomiting and require hospitalization.

Getting vaccinated can greatly reduce the severity of these COVID cases.

Though, for some, it’s a tough decision.

“You need to weigh the risks and the benefits, it’s an important part of any medical decision,” said Lloyd.

Parents may wonder if their child needs a vaccine if they’ve already had COVID.

“They should still go ahead and get the vaccine,” said Dr. Lynn C. Smitherman, a pediatrician. “Right now, what’s recommended is they wait 90 days or three months after they test positive.”

Parents may also worry about heart inflammation or fevers in children after a vaccine.

Different from the vaccine many adults too, the five to eleven age vaccine is a third of the Pfizer dose.

“There were actually no cases of myocarditis seen in the trials for ages five to eleven,” said Lloyd. “But, once we start vaccinating on a larger scale it is possible we may start seeing some myocarditis cases.”

As parents weigh a decision for their kid – doctors recommend consulting the child’s primary care physician for advice instead of social media.

