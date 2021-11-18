Lake effect returns, with potential blowing snow and slick roads Thursday

The lake effect snow (LES) machine returns, initially over the west wind belts Wednesday night, as cold polar air works with the warm Lake Superior waters to produce snow showers over the Copper Country. Showers extend eastward mainly over the Lake Superior shores into the early Thursday morning hours, then expanding southward in the afternoon as the steering winds veer from a more northwesterly wind direction. Winds gust over 30 mph at times, bringing the potential of blowing snow and reduced road visibility. Snowfall accumulations more than 5″ possible, mainly in higher terrain and in the eastern counties close to the Lake Superior shore. Snow showers taper off later Friday as brief high pressure brings milder and drier conditions. Benign continues for much of Saturday, then by Sunday wintry weather conditions return as a Canadian Prairies-based system enters the Upper Peninsula.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered LES over the west through northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 15 gusting 30 mph at times -- beware of potentially slick roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow

>Highs: 30s

Friday: LES early then tapering off towards the afternoon; mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers east in the evening; mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the afternoon; temperatures seasonable

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered LES over the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.