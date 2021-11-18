Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s special session, which the governor called for to combat federal coronavirus policies.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

