First National Bank & Trust announces date for 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Teddy Bear Toss will return to Iron Mountain for the fourth year.

First National Bank & Trust’s Project Teddy Bear program announced Thursday that the 4th Annual Bring-a-Bear Teddy Bear Toss will take place Monday, December 13th at Mountain View Ice Arena when the Kingsford Flivver hockey team takes on the Negaunee Miners.

Since its inception in 2017, First National Bank said Project Teddy Bear has donated over 1,300 new stuffed toys to local organizations. The goal of the program is to collect new stuffed animals to donate to local area emergency responders, charities, and crisis centers.

“Speaking to our local emergency responders and hearing their touching stories about the truly positive effects of giving a child a stuffed animal during an emergency situation reiterates why First National Bank & Trust created Project Teddy Bear,” said Matthew Lutz, First National Bank & Trust Chief Financial Officer.

Lutz said he has seen first-hand the benefits of giving a child a stuffed animal to hold during times of crisis.

“That hit very close to home recently when I was in the Emergency Room with my three-year-old son and when he was handed a stuffed animal and I saw firsthand his face light up,” Lutz said. “It is because of those reasons we are enthusiastic about continuing to grow this wonderful family-friendly event and will hopefully break our previous records of stuffed animals thrown onto the ice!”

The Flivver Hockey program is also excited to once again host the event.

“KHS hockey is proud to be a part of the Teddy Bear Toss event; it’s a fun time and helps so many kids during a crisis in our community,” said Greg Wadge, head coach of the Kingsford High School Varsity Hockey Team. “Additionally, having all those teddy bears tossed on the ice during a game adds extra excitement and we are grateful for our fans and happy to help out the community.”

In addition to the Teddy Bear Toss, the normally scheduled Chuck-a-Puck game will be replaced for the evening with Air-the-Bear, where participants can purchase a chance to hit center ice by throwing a numbered bear. The 3 closest bears will each win prizes provided by co-sponsor Radio Now 100.7 FM and First National Bank & Trust. All Air-the-Bear proceeds help fund the Flivver Hockey program.

The toy drive will continue throughout December and anyone who would like to contribute may bring in new stuffed toys to the collection boxes located at the First National Bank & Trust downtown office at 233 S. Stephenson Ave.

The hockey game will start at 6:00 pm. Admission is just $1 for attendees who bring a new stuffed animal donation to toss onto the ice when announced.

