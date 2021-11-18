Escanaba Public Safety officers hand out turkeys, not tickets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some drivers in Delta County got a surprise after getting pulled over on Thursday.

Elmer’s County Market partnered with Escanaba Public Safety four the fifth annual “Turkeys not Tickets.”

Public Safety officers pulled people over for minor traffic violations. Instead of writing a ticket, the officers gave people thanksgiving turkeys.

Elmer’s says it’s a great way to spread positivity in the community.

“It’s just a great way for Elmer’s to Back our Blue and partner with our local law enforcement to just show people that there are positive interactions that can happen with them. It’s such a fun time to hear the stories from the officers to hear that they’re making someone’s day,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, marketing coordinator for Elmer’s County Market. Elmer’s donated a dozen turkeys this year.

Public Safety officers say they enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

