Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market has holiday exclusives for Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market has exclusive deals for the holiday meal. They’ll be offering farm-raised turkeys, thanksgiving pies for dessert, and cookie boxes from Doozers.

They’ll be available at this Saturday’s late fall season market at the Commons. The market will include outdoor and indoor vendors, masks are required for indoor shopping. The Market Manager, Sara Johnson, says now is a great time to shop local.

“That’s one of the benefits of shopping local this holiday season whether it’s for gifts or food items, you know the person that’s growing it, it’s here, it’s readily available for you, I can’t promise we’re going to have everything that you need for that Thanksgiving table but we will have turkeys, we have plenty of seasonal produce that still in as well and don’t forget those desserts,’ Johnson said.

The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through December 18.

