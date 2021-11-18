Advertisement

Curbside recycling carts increase recycling in Marquette County

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the director of operations for the MCSWMA said curbside recycling in the county has increased by nearly 150%. He says that is because of curbside recycling carts.

Austin also reminds recyclers to make sure what they are recycling is allowed to be. If you want to learn more about what can and can’t be recycled click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Latest News

New Jersey man sentenced to prison for directing vandalism of Temple Jacob in Hancock
The folklife award goes to Russell Dees and the Native American Student Association
Beaumier UP Heritage Center announces Folklife Award recipients
Hosted by the U.P Heritage Center
Beaumier UP Heritage Center hosts The Seventh Fire: Decolonizing Experience
Beaumier Heritage Center hosts Metis Fiddling residency in conjunction with Decolonization...
Beaumier Heritage Center hosts Metis Fiddling Residency in conjunction with current exhibit