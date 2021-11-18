Curbside recycling carts increase recycling in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the director of operations for the MCSWMA said curbside recycling in the county has increased by nearly 150%. He says that is because of curbside recycling carts.

Austin also reminds recyclers to make sure what they are recycling is allowed to be. If you want to learn more about what can and can’t be recycled click here.

