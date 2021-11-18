Advertisement

City of Crystal Falls hosts first ever “Buck Fest” this Saturday

The event is a celebration of the start of hunting season, with prizes
Deer on display at Superior Sport and Feed in Crystal Falls.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters in Iron County can enter their bucks to win prizes this Saturday.

The City of Crystal Falls is hosting its first-ever “Buck Fest.” This is also the first community program run during firearm deer season. The city manager says he hopes the program brings hunters out from the woods and into the city.

Downtown businesses will provide discounts to attract customers. There will be several categories in which hunters can enter and prizes available.

“There’s a junior division, an adult division, and a senior division. It will be both weights, the heaviest deer in each division, and then they will have points plus the spread. There are two divisions in each category,” Gerard Valesano, Crystal Falls City Manager.

Hunters can arrive with their game on Saturday from 4 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT. The event will be held at the city parking lot behind the theatre.

