Breezy and snowy day for some areas

Plan for a breezy day as a trough moves across the area. Winds will be out of the west during the morning and then become more northwesterly. Gusts will be highest in the Keweenaw around 40mph, elsewhere gusts will range around 25-30mph. Lake effect snow develops during the day initially along the west wind belts and then shifting to the northwest. Therefore, the central U.P. won’t see much snow. The main hazard will be blowing snow for folks driving in the west and east. Snow tapers off tomorrow morning. The weekend will be mild with another disturbance bringing rain/snow on Sunday followed by a blast of cold air and more snow on Monday.

Today: Snow in the west and east. Otherwise, breezy and colder

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid-30s elsewhere

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning light snow in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid 30s west, low 40s east

Monday: Partly cloudy, blustery, with lake effect snow the north belts

>Highs: Low 20s west, upper 20s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 30°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

