Beaumier UP Heritage Center hosts The Seventh Fire: Decolonizing Experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center wants to honor what makes Upper Michigan unique.

To do this, the center is hosting The Seventh Fire: A Decolonizing Experience until April 9. The goal of the exhibition is to promote positive relationships between Native Americans and non-Natives. “Our mission is to celebrate the history and culture of the U.P., and it’s a way for us to just keep the special parts of the Upper Peninsula, its traditional culture, even its popular culture, alive,” Daniel Truckey, director, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, says.

As part of this exhibition, the center partnered with the Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host Métis fiddler Jamie fox November 17 and November 18. Director Daniel Truckey explains Métis fiddling. “It became a whole tradition of Native people playing the fiddle in their own way, playing and using some of the same tunes that the French or the Irish brought over, but kind of with their own style,” Truckey says.

Fox is a member of the Aanih and Nakoda tribes at Fort Belknap Reservation in Montana. She believes this event can teach non-Natives of her culture’s importance. “I hope they get a more comforting experience when it comes to Indigenous people,” Fox says.

Fox isn’t the only one who wants to promote unity with her music. Truckey says it’s a great example of how European and Indigenous traditions can come together for good. “We wanted to do an event that, you know, explored the relationship between the European cultures and the Native American cultures,” Truckey says.

Fox leads a fiddle jam session at 7:30 P.M. November 17 at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. She and her father Jim Fox are set to perform at 7:30 P.M. November 18 at Northern Michigan University’s Whitman Hall Commons.

