Beaumier UP Heritage Center announces Folklife Award recipients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The recipients of the 2021 Folklife Heritage Award have been announced by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

The Folklife Award recognizes those who have made an impact or difference in preserving the U.P traditions. One of the recipients this year is Russell Dees, a traditional woodcarver from Marquette. “It’s a way for us to honor people who have spent their lives or many years preserving various cultural traditions in the U.P. whether it as musicians, craftspeople, educators or scholars preserving different cultures,” Daniel Truckey, director, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, says.

The Native American Student Association from Northern Michigan University also won the award for their effort to keep Native American traditions thriving on the campus. The award ceremony will be held on November 18 at 7:30 P.M at Whitman Hall Commons. A concert by Métis fiddler Jamie Fox will follow.

