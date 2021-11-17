Warm & breezy before more snow

Drizzle and patchy fog will continue early this morning as a front exits the area. It will be a warmer and breezy day before the colder air sets in. Westerly winds will have speeds of around 15mph, but gusts will be in excess of 30mph in the western U.P. this afternoon. Then, lake effect snow develops this evening in the Keweenaw and will continue to spread along the west wind belts overnight. Tomorrow colder filters in and winds shift so snow will dominate the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts will generally be 1-3″, but higher elevations could see locally higher amounts. This weekend will be milder and a disturbance will bring some mix on Sunday evening. Once it clears the jetstream will bring a blast of cold air to kick off the holiday week. We have temperatures below normal and more lake effect snow.

Today: Morning drizzle and patchy fog. Then, warm and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s west, mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers and blustery winds

>Highs: 20s west, low to mid-30s elsewhere

Friday: Morning snow tapers off and conditions become seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal with snow moving in across the west and rain in the east late in the day

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30d east

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and blustery conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Around 30°

