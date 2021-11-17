Upper Peninsula Players named to Coaches Association All-State Football Teams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

MHSFCA All-Region Teams - U.P. Players all are in Region One

Division Three - QB Austin Ridl, Marquette.

Division Five - OT Lucas Tappy, Kingsford; WR Zach Person, Kingsford; DB Brody Kopp, Kingsford; SPEC Diego Przeslakowski, Kingsford.

Division Six - OL - Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee; TE Cooper Conway, Menominee; WR Phil Nelson, Negaunee; RB Dryden Nelson, Calumet; QB Aidan Bellisle, Menominee; Gerald Johnson, Negaunee; DL - Hunter Potier, Gladstone; DL Lenny Bjorn, Calumet; LB Alan Bjorn, Calumet; SPEC Tom Erkkila, Calumet.

Division Seven - OL Gavin Dawson, Westwood; Zach Carlson, Westwood; DL Spencer Harvala, Westwood; LB Luke Olson, Westwood.

Division Eight - OL Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain; DL Michael Talarico, Iron Mountain; LB Hunter Fortner, Iron Mountain; DB Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris.

Eight Player, Division One - OL George Edington, Pickford; QB EJ Suggitt, Rudyard; RB Josiah Peramaki, Munising; RB Josh Sullivan, Pickford; DL Brayden Altoft, Pickford; LB Jacob Mattson, Munising; LB John Nutkins, Newberry; DB Tate Besteman, Rudyard.

Eight Player, Division Two - OL Timmy Bendick, Forest Park; OL - Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Troy Corrigan, Lake Linden-Hubbell; OL Drew French, Engadine; WR Carter Johnson, Rapid River; WR Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell; RB Sam McKissick, Forest Park; RB Zach Frusti, Superior Central; RB Ben Tampas, Lake Linden-Hubbell; DL Damyn Smith, Rapid River; DL Joey Smith, Rapid River; LB James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell; DB Sam Roberts, Lake Linden-Hubbell; DB Lucas Swetich, Superior Central.

The coach of a team must be a member of the association for his players to be nominated for these teams.

