Presque Isle Loop closed for winter season

Marquette Community Services advises of upcoming safety hazards and important information on park wildlife.
Presque Isle Park. (WLUC File Photo)
Presque Isle Park. (WLUC File Photo)(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle Park closed its seasonal road for the winter on Monday.

The park also closed access to the break wall due to upcoming ice hazards. The restrooms will also be closed on site.

The updated winter hours will be 7am-8pm and the closure usually ends in the spring, if the weather permits.

Andrew McIver, Marquette Community Services Assistant Director, has an important message regarding feeding the surrounding deer population:

“If they’re inflating the deer heard it’s going to start affecting the fauna and the other plant life out here. So we want to make sure that people are stewards of the environment and understand that feeding wildlife is not okay because it could also cause a dangerous interaction with animals.”

For any other updates regarding Presque Isle Park you can visit Marquettemi.gov/presqueisle.

