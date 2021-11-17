Advertisement

Parking restrictions lifted in Downtown Marquette for Christmas shopping season

Marquette Parking Meters
Marquette Parking Meters(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some parking restrictions are being lifted in Downtown Marquette for the holiday shopping season. November 17 through December 26, all paid parking in Marquette will be suspended after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is working with the Marquette Police Department to lift the parking charges as a way to encourage shopping local this holiday season.

“We do this in conjunction with the Marquette Police Department to spread a little holiday cheer around and lighten the load for everybody to make it a little easier during the holiday season,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Promotions and Events Coordinator.

Downtown visitors can park without charge, after 3 p.m., in any of the available parking places except for the spots reserved for handicapped, 24-hour reserved spots, or loading zones.

