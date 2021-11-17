No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was sent to 319 Harrison in Marquette for a possible electrical fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the west side of the home and found fire in the wall and floor of the attic.

All occupants were able to get out of the building and there were no injuries in the fire.

The fire was put out and the attic was vented. The amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Residence were assisted by Pigs n Heat and roomed in the Ramada Inn. Marquette Fire Department was assisted on scene by Marquette Police Department, Semco, and Marquette BLP.

