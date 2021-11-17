Advertisement

No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire

Fire
Fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was sent to 319 Harrison in Marquette for a possible electrical fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the west side of the home and found fire in the wall and floor of the attic.

All occupants were able to get out of the building and there were no injuries in the fire.

The fire was put out and the attic was vented. The amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Residence were assisted by Pigs n Heat and roomed in the Ramada Inn. Marquette Fire Department was assisted on scene by Marquette Police Department, Semco, and Marquette BLP.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Photo of Sarah Peurakoski
Executive Director of Superior Alliance for Independent Living dies at 41
Hunting
62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunters to leave a hunting plan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute

Latest News

On a deteriorating bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, President Joe Biden tried to rally...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Connect Marquette holds ‘Friendsgiving’ at UP Children’s Museum
Marquette Twp Planning Department has proposed the Ed Scott Memorial park.
Marquette Township takes public ideas for proposed recreation area
Businesses like Copper World in Calumet were decorating today for the holidays.
Ladies Night heads to Calumet Thursday