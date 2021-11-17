MSHS Rehearsed for “Catch Me If You Can” the musical

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School rehearsed for their upcoming musical that will be performed on November 18, 19 and 20th.

It will be held at the Kauffman Auditorium which is located inside of the Graveraet Elementary school.

The presentation is a bold performance based on the true life story of Frank Abagnale.

Amber Christunas, MSHS Director of “Catch Me If You Can” gave us more insight into what the showing will be like:

“It’s also a movie a few years ago with Leonardo DiCaprio; it was a pretty popular movie. But really it’s a story about finding yourself along the way and it’s a very flashy, exciting, fun show to watch. My goal was really for the kids to have fun this year, I think we achieved that.”

All are welcome to attend, tickets will be available for purchase at NMU Ticket Locations.

Tickets are $12 for adults or $7 for kids 12 and under.

