Milder, sunnier Wednesday before lake effect snow returns

A frontal system lifts over the Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, initially producing mixed rain-and-snow showers and then transitioning to mainly rain showers in the overnight as warmer air continues to fill the U.P. atmosphere. Wind speeds pick up from the southeast as the front pushes through the region. Gradual clearing takes effect Wednesday from west to east starting midmorning, but then in the evening, the lake effect snow machine returns. Snow coverage is mainly over the west wind belts through early Thursday, then covering the northwest wind belt locations as cold polar air continues filtering into the region. Brief high pressure builds, resulting in gradual clearing and mild conditions Friday and early Saturday. Wintry weather conditions return again early Sunday as a Canadian Prairies-based system enters Upper Michigan.

Wednesday: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle then gradually clearing from west to east midmorning; clouds increase west in the evening with lake effect snow (LES) showers over the west wind belts; seasonably warm and breezy with west winds gusting over 20 mph (stronger along the Lake Superior shores of the Copper Country)

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: LES east then gradually clearing; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the north wind belts; cold and windy

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 30

