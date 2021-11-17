Michigan employment rises, jobless rate edges down in October

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced today that Michigan employment rates are moving upward, and unemployment down.

Data released today for October 2021 shows that Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched down over the month by two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.1 percent. Total employment in the state edged up by 6,000, while unemployment moved down by 7,000. Michigan’s workforce was unchanged over the month.

According to the report, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) identified a distortion in their statistical estimates and has revised Michigan’s September unemployment rate upward by 1.7 percentage points to 6.3 percent. Additional revisions to the unemployment rate for January - August 2021 will need to be made and will occur during the normal review process at the end of the year. The revisions are also expected to increase the unemployment rates for each month.

“Despite the upward revision in September’s unemployment rate, the new data shows that Michigan’s jobless rate has fallen substantially over the past year from 8.1 percent to 6.1 percent,” said Scott Powell, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate revisions by the BLS are a necessary part of the statistical estimation process to ensure accuracy.”

The national unemployment rate also declined by two-tenths of a percentage point in October to 4.6 percent. Over the past year, the U.S. jobless rate decreased by 2.3 percentage points, while Michigan’s jobless rate moved down by 2.0 percentage points.

Additionally, Michigan’s October payroll job advance was the second-highest monthly total in 2021, as payroll jobs rose by 38,000, according to the report. However, the report said that Michigan’s October 2021 jobless rate still remains above pre-pandemic levels.

For more information, visit the full report at Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.