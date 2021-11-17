Advertisement

Marquette Township takes public ideas for proposed recreation area

Marquette Twp Planning Department has proposed the Ed Scott Memorial park.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township leaders hear from the public about plans for a new recreation area in the heart of the township. Tuesday night the Township’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, Jason McCarthy, led a public input meeting looking for ideas.

The township hopes to purchase 16 acres of land next to Trowbridge Park and just south of Thomas Theaters. That area could be used for things like an outdoor music amphitheater, dog park or disc golf course.

“We’re just excited, it kind of came out of nowhere, and we’re just thankful to the Ross family for the opportunity to leave a legacy behind for Mr. Ed Scott, and their family, and we have, already, a bunch of interest in the project,” McCarthy said.

If approved, current owners Jim and Tonya Ross, would donate cash covering 30 percent of the price. The recreation committee has a proposed plan, including naming the park after Ed Scott, Tonya’s father.

