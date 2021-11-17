Marquette shipping locations provide tips for sending holiday gifts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can expect a smoother holiday shipping season this year. But, it is time to start thinking about sending gifts so they arrive on time.

At The Shipping Shop in Marquette, owner Lori Zyburt says Christmas package deliveries around the Midwest is, for the most part, going well. However, there are currently setbacks in some Christmas and non-Christmas deliveries.

“Some packages are delayed going to different states compared to the U.P.,” said Zyburt. “You get into Washington, Florida, Texas, etc., those are all being delayed.”

The busiest time of the season for The Shipping Shop starts around the second week of December. Zyburt says customers who want to ship anything should use the shop’s packaging compared to their own.

“A lot of times, they’ll have some shaking going on, and we want to protect these items,” she stated. “So bubble {wrap}, peanuts, and cardboard just to keep the packages safe.’

A little over five minutes away is Fred’s Pack & Ship. Co-owner Audrey Warren says there has not been a lot of holiday shipping so far.

“Our shipping is way down from what it was probably five or six years ago,” Warren explained. “{This is} mostly because people are ordering on the internet.”

As the holiday approaches, Warren says people should make sure there is space in the box for fragile items. She also says wrapping paper is a not-so-good idea.

“Ship them in a sturdy box,” she said. “Don’t wrap paper around them. Paper rips, and then you can lose your address.”

Both shops advise people to send their packages and gifts at least three weeks before Christmas to try to avoid potential backlogs and delays.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.