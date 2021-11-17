Love Inc. gets new donation center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Houghton is taking food donations and donations of its own in a new place.

Love Inc. needed a new donation center after it was told it had to move out of Hancock.

Now, it’s got one of its own at the Houghton Baptist Church. Which, is located at 2801 Sharon Ave. in Houghton up the hill past Econo Foods.

“We’re just excited to finally be able to here on the property,” said David Whitaker.

Whitaker is the Houghton Baptist Church’s Pastor and Love Inc. Executive Director.

“We’re hoping in the next couple of weeks we can start serving families in need from this location,” said Whitaker.

The Houghton Baptist Church’s non-profit Love Inc. takes donations year-round to help Copper Country families.

It’s also a TV6 Canathon drop-off site by appointment.

“We went and bought over $1,000 worth of shelving units today from Walmart today. We’re going to put those together,” said Whitaker. “We’ve got a team of people who are buying toasters, microwaves, and dish sets, all new items.”

All of this is just in time for the holidays.

“Remember last year we were broken into in the Hancock center, and a lot of our new items were taken from us,” said Whitaker. “We’re just now able to replace them. So, I’m sure with Christmas coming around we’re going to be able to help families in need.”

The new building is 16 by 44 feet. It will have plenty of room for donations. It’s also a big step forward for the organization’s future.

“With this new Houghton location Love Inc. now has their own building,” said Whitaker. “It’s mobile, [so] if leadership ever changed, if the direction changed, that center would be able to go with Love Inc. wherever they decided to go.”

