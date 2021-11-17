LIST: Upper Michigan community holiday parades, tree lightings
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The following is a list of 2021 holiday parades and tree lightings that have been shared with TV6 & FOX UP.
If you have details about an event your town, township, village or city is sponsoring, please send the information to alacombe@wluctv6.com.
The TV6 & FOX UP Community Calendar has information about more holiday events happening, such as concerts and craft shows.
ALGER COUNTY
Munising: Rekindle the Spirit, Dec. 1-12
GOGEBIC COUNTY
Ironwood: Old Depot Tree Lighting Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 18 & Jack Frost Festival of Lights Parade, Saturday, Dec. 4
HOUGHTON COUNTY
Hancock: Annual Christmas Walk, Friday, Nov. 26
IRON COUNTY
Iron River: Christmas in Lights Parade & Fireworks, Saturday, Dec. 4
MARQUETTE COUNTY
Ishpeming: Christmas Kickoff Parade, Friday, Nov. 26
Marquette: Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade, Thursday, Dec. 2
Marquette Township: Township Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 23
Negaunee: Tinseltown, “A Holiday Celebration,” Saturday, Dec. 11
DELTA COUNTY
Escanaba: Downtown Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.