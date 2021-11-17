LIST: Upper Michigan community holiday parades, tree lightings

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The following is a list of 2021 holiday parades and tree lightings that have been shared with TV6 & FOX UP.

ALGER COUNTY

Munising: Rekindle the Spirit, Dec. 1-12

GOGEBIC COUNTY

Ironwood: Old Depot Tree Lighting Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 18 & Jack Frost Festival of Lights Parade, Saturday, Dec. 4

HOUGHTON COUNTY

Hancock: Annual Christmas Walk, Friday, Nov. 26

IRON COUNTY

Iron River: Christmas in Lights Parade & Fireworks, Saturday, Dec. 4

MARQUETTE COUNTY

Ishpeming: Christmas Kickoff Parade, Friday, Nov. 26

Marquette: Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade, Thursday, Dec. 2

Marquette Township: Township Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 23

Negaunee: Tinseltown, “A Holiday Celebration,” Saturday, Dec. 11

DELTA COUNTY

Escanaba: Downtown Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3

