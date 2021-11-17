Advertisement

Ladies Night heads to Calumet Thursday

A whole day of fun in Calumet
Businesses like Copper World in Calumet were decorating today for the holidays.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Ladies Night Out this week in Calumet.

Businesses in Calumet, Laurium and Calumet Twp. will have deals on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shops are split into districts and if you visit one from each – you’ll be entered in a big basket giveaway.

Many places will have door prizes, food and refreshments. Some will even offer on-the-spot massages.

Main Street Calumet’s Executive Director Leah Polzien they have all day to check things out.

“They all have fantastic deals, specials, they’re wonderful little stores in our community,” said Polzien. “And, they certainly deserve our support.”

For a link to all the deals, click here.

