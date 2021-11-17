Advertisement

Ishpeming Ladies Night kicked off holiday shopping in Main Street Antique Mall

Over 20 local businesses took part in the event.
Ishpeming Ladies Night at Main Street Antique Mall
Ishpeming Ladies Night at Main Street Antique Mall(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies Night kicked off Nov. 17.

The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started at noon and ended at 8:00 p.m., to mark the start of Christmas shopping.

David Aeh, Ishpeming Ladies Night volunteer assistant organizer, explains what the store is offering during the holiday season.

“This is the official kickoff for business. I changed my CD’s over so our music is Christmas on the main floor,” said Aeh. “We have all sorts of wonderful vintage and antique Christmas items that we have displayed and put out for sale, so it is the kickoff for that.”

The store also held a drawing that included almost a dozen prizes ranging in price from $10 to $50.

For more opportunities to support the Antique Mall you can visit mainstreetantiquemalls.com.

