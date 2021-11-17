Advertisement

Importance of having a hunting plan

Taking steps to make sure you’re prepared in the woods
Many are heading into the woods soon to catch trophy bucks.
Many are heading into the woods soon to catch trophy bucks.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of deer hunters are combing the woods for that elusive buck.

However, that comes with some risks.

For hunters, this means others need tools to help you if things don’t go as planned.

“Where you’re going out, who you’re going out with, what vehicle you have,” said Darian Reed, president of Superior Search & Rescue. “Information that law enforcement and search and rescue personnel will find extremely useful to help assist if you don’t return back on time.”

Reed says that’s the kind of information you should include in your hunting plan.

“They should make that,” said Reed. “They should make sure that a copy is left with a family or an individual that is not going out with the hunting party.”

Reed says your plan should also include any potential alternative routes you may take.

“As for actually going out into the woods,” said Reed. “One of the key things is that maybe your normal route is no longer accessible. So, you end up taking a different route.”

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office also advises people to include their phone number and carrier in their plan.

This can be used in case their device is traceable.

Additionally, if you’ve made your plan and you get lost – don’t keep wandering.

Instead, stay put. Reed says this makes things easier for help to find you when it arrives.

For the person at home with the plan, don’t wait to call for help if your hunter is late.

“I would rather go out and find you within a few minutes,” said Reed. “Than have to find out two or three days later that you’ve been missing that long.”

