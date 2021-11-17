Escanaba High School to present “Ranked”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba High School students are preparing for this year’s new musical, “Ranked.” It’s a show where your identity is found in your grade point average.

“Everybody’s got a rank and the better you do in school, the higher your rank goes and usually that means you’re better or smarter,” said Evan St. Peters, who plays Nate Hughes in the show.

Everything revolves around your grades.

“You’ll notice there’s no extra circular activities like sports or any games that you go to. It’s just all focused on ranks,” said Lizzy Sliva, who plays Carly in the show.

There are above average students, below average and students at risk. And each of the students has a secret they are trying to keep.

“High schoolers’ mental health is more important than their grades, I also don’t want to spoil it,” said Natalie Monkevich, playing Sydney Summers.

“Ranked” was written in 2018 and features newer music students say they can relate to.

“It’s different from all the other musicals we’ve done which makes it more unique in its own ways,” said Sliva.

Several students in the show say they’ve learned something from it.

“I think it’s silly. They’re above a certain grade point average and they’re automatically better. That doesn’t make sense,” said Anna Merrell, playing Jacquie in the show.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought in the Escanaba High School office.

“It’s very important for us that people come and watch it and support the drama clubs so they can have future shows and keep this going,” said Monkevich.

The show opens this Friday and continues through Tuesday with shows at 7:30p.m. and a Sunday matinee at two p.m.

