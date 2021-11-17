Advertisement

ELF the Musical to show on December 3-11 at Forest Roberts Theatre

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Department of Theatre and Dance has been preparing for ELF the Musical.

The show’s director, Hunter Foster said he’s excited to have people attend a theatre show again.

Jill Grundstrom, a choreographer with ELF the Musical says there are 7 shows and tickets are already on sale. You can click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information.

