ELF the Musical to show on December 3-11 at Forest Roberts Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Department of Theatre and Dance has been preparing for ELF the Musical.

The show’s director, Hunter Foster said he’s excited to have people attend a theatre show again.

Jill Grundstrom, a choreographer with ELF the Musical says there are 7 shows and tickets are already on sale. You can click here to buy tickets.

