ELF the Musical to show on December 3-11 at Forest Roberts Theatre
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Department of Theatre and Dance has been preparing for ELF the Musical.
The show’s director, Hunter Foster said he’s excited to have people attend a theatre show again.
Jill Grundstrom, a choreographer with ELF the Musical says there are 7 shows and tickets are already on sale. You can click here to buy tickets.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.