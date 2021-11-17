Advertisement

Dickinson County Library announces theme for December teen subscription box

This month’s theme is fantasy. Staff say it is one of the most popular themes amongst young adults
The box includes a book, candy and two crafts
The box includes a book, candy and two crafts(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library in Iron Mountain has announced its theme for the December Teen Subscription Box—it’s fantasy.

On the third Monday of every month, the library announces next month’s theme, and open registration.

4 boxes have already been claimed and only 1 remains. This month’s package includes a hand-picked book, candy, and two crafts. The crafts interact with sunlight, reminding us how much we miss it.

The library staff says fantasy is one of the most popular genres.

“The ability for adventure and different kinds of characters. It’s a very wide range [genre]. You can go with dragons, medieval, a little more supernatural. There are lots of different choices that way,” said Emily Cummings, Library Youth Adult-Adult Programming Director.

Pick-up is available on December 6. You can reserve your spot by calling the Dickinson County Library main branch at (906) 774-1218.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Photo of Sarah Peurakoski
Executive Director of Superior Alliance for Independent Living dies at 41
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Hunting
62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunters to leave a hunting plan

Latest News

What remains of Peter and Loni Fraser's home in Iron Mountain
Community supports Dickinson County family that lost their home
Ishpeming Ladies Night at Main Street Antique Mall
Ishpeming Ladies Night kicked off holiday shopping in Main Street Antique Mall
(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
Michigan employment rises, jobless rate edges down in October
Michigan Department of Natural Resources logo. (Michigan DNR graphic)
Camping, lodging fees go up at Michigan state parks