Dickinson County Library announces theme for December teen subscription box

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library in Iron Mountain has announced its theme for the December Teen Subscription Box—it’s fantasy.

On the third Monday of every month, the library announces next month’s theme, and open registration.

4 boxes have already been claimed and only 1 remains. This month’s package includes a hand-picked book, candy, and two crafts. The crafts interact with sunlight, reminding us how much we miss it.

The library staff says fantasy is one of the most popular genres.

“The ability for adventure and different kinds of characters. It’s a very wide range [genre]. You can go with dragons, medieval, a little more supernatural. There are lots of different choices that way,” said Emily Cummings, Library Youth Adult-Adult Programming Director.

Pick-up is available on December 6. You can reserve your spot by calling the Dickinson County Library main branch at (906) 774-1218.

