Connect Marquette holds ‘Friendsgiving’ at UP Children’s Museum

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight the Upper Peninsula hosted the 2nd annual ‘Friendsgiving.’

The event went from 6pm-8pm and was put on by Connect Marquette.

All members and guests were welcome at no cost to bring a dish an enjoy the potluck. The event was also kid-friendly so children enjoyed the museum while the adults socialized.

Connect Marquette President Shannon Whitehouse told us what kind of dishes people brought:

“Everybody kind of brings their favorite comfort food or holiday food. So we have some people bringing their homemade mac and cheese, whatever special twist they want to put on that. We also have someone who said she is starting to learn how to cook so she’s bringing a special lemon salmon dish that I’m really excited to try. Everyone just brings whatever their comfort level is.”

Connect Marquette is planning to continue this event in the future, for more updates you can visit ConnectMarquette.org.

