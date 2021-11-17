Community supports Dickinson County family that lost their home

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County family is still collecting donations after losing their house in a fire last week. A fire destroyed everything Peter and Loni Fraser had last Thursday in Iron Mountain. The family has been living in a camper since.

“The good thing is they already found a place. It’s in some bad shape and it needs some work,” said Dave Fraser, Nephew of Peter and Loni Fraser.

Fraser says the night of the fire, his aunt and uncle were watching their grandchildren.

“When the fire happened, they ran out of the house with a grandkid in each arm and a dog in each arm,” Fraser said. “The grandkids were over, and they had most of their clothes at their house at the time. The kids lost almost everything.”

Fraser said the community has donated bins of adult and kids’ clothing. With that need being met, Fraser says any clothing not used will be donated to Denim Heart in Iron Mountain. Currently, the family needs to prepare for their new home.

“Textiles, things like household items, and flooring is a big one. If there was somebody who had old hardwood flooring that was extra, anything like that,” Fraser said.

53 businesses have pledged donation items, and community members have raised over $3,700 through a fundraising page.

The Iron Mountain Rec Center is hosting a vendor fair fundraiser for the Fraser family this Saturday from 10 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT.

“I don’t even know, I am speechless. This community is coming together and it’s just amazing,” Fraser said.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department told TV6′s Clint McLeod today that the investigation is ongoing, and a fire investigator will arrive tomorrow to help determine a cause. When new information becomes available, we will share it.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.