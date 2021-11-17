Advertisement

Calumet author's book received well online

Bringing attention to a new book
David Crowley's book goes back in time to a Catholic girls school, where a nun is mysteriously...
David Crowley's book goes back in time to a Catholic girls school, where a nun is mysteriously murdered.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County author is drawing attention on the internet.

David Crowley, a calumet writer published a book in August that’s already made its way to large markets like Amazon and Target.

The book, “The Secret of St. Christopher’s Girls School” is about a nun who’s murdered.

A detective then begins to dig up secrets from the past. This causes trouble for girls at the school.

Crowley says positive reviews are already pouring in online.

“I was a little nervous, you write something and you think it’s good yourself, but you don’t know,” said Crowley. “Very pleased with the kind of response, you never know.”

If you’re looking for a thrilling, murder mystery novel to read next, check it out on Amazon.

