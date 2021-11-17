Bethel Baptist Church drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Baptist Church in Marquette is calling on the community to help children in need around the world. They are once again participating in Operation Christmas Child.

It’s part of a nationwide program called Samaritan’s Purse. They collect shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and a Bible. Volunteers at the church say the event brings people together in the spirit of generosity.

“People love doing this, first of all, people love shopping for children and they love giving and you just saw some ladies come in, they come year after year, and for us here, we just really enjoy meeting so many other people,” said Sandy Thomsen, Operation Christmas Child Marquette County Coordinator.

Drop off times Thursday and Friday are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and then again from 4-7 p.m. Saturday you can drop off your donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

