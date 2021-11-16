UP Michigan Works! celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Powell, an apprenticeship coordinator with UP Michigan Works!, says apprenticeships combine classroom studies with on-the-job training. You earn money while you learn.
The group has helped set up 3 early childhood education programs so far. There are also many apprenticeship opportunities in manufacturing around the U.P.
You can click here to learn more. You can also email apprentice@upmichiganworks.org to learn more.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.