Turning from snow to rain showers Tuesday as milder weather returns

Lake effect snow (LES) in the northwest wind belts diminish Tuesday morning as drier, warmer air moves into Upper Michigan. Then, a front from the Canadian Prairies approaches the western counties Tuesday afternoon, initially producing mixed rain-and-snow showers and then transitioning to mainly rain showers in the evening as warmer air continues to fill the U.P. atmosphere. Wind speeds pick up from the southeast as the front pushes through the region. Gradual clearing takes effect Wednesday, then on Thursday the lake effect snow machine returns, this time for the west wind belts as cold polar air filters into the region. Brief high pressure brings mild conditions Friday and early Saturday, only for wintry weather conditions to return again late Saturday as another Canadian Prairies-based system enters the Upper Peninsula.

Tuesday: Chance of LES in the northwest wind belts early morning then diminishing east; partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon mixed rain and snow showers, then transitioning mainly to rain showers in the evening; breezy with southeast winds 10-15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle, plus isolated rain showers east; seasonably warm and breezy with west winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of LES in the west wind belts; temperatures seasonable

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the evening; breezy and mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the morning then transition to snow in the afternoon; temperatures seasonable

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.